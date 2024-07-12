Sunny, warm and humid Friday

Friday will be a typical summerlike day with sunshine, warm temperatures and a bit of humidity.

High pressure over the Great Lakes region will keep the area dry.

A few clouds will bubble up in the heating of the day during the afternoon, but there will be plenty of sunshine through the day.

Temperatures will be near or slightly above average as highs are expected to climb into the low-to-mid 80s.

There will be a bit of humidity in the air as moisture beings to move in due to southerly winds leading to dew point temperatures in the 60s.