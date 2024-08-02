Sunny, warm and humid Friday

The week will end with lots of sunshine, but it will be warm and humid.

High pressure will build in from the north and setup overhead leading to a quiet day filled with plentiful sunshine.

It’ll be a warm day with temperatures well above average as highs climb into the upper 80s for most communities. A few places may touch 90°.

Dew point temperatures are expected to hover near 70° which would help put the heat index (feels-like) to near or in the low 90s.

The wind won’t add much relief as it’s expected to be light through the day.

Anyone who is attending local county fairs or other outdoor events should take precautions in the heat and drink plenty of water and seek shade when possible.