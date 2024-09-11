Sunny, warm and hazy Wednesday

Wednesday will be another warm and above average day.

It’ll be a mainly sunny day although the sky will be hazy at times due to smoke from western U.S. wildfires that will drift into the area due to west-to-northwest jet stream level winds. The bulk of the smoke is expected to stay aloft and not reach the surface.

Temperatures will be well above average for this time of year as highs are expected to climb into the low-to-middle 80s.

It’ll be a bit breezy at times with a southerly wind that will gust up to 20 MPH.

The humidity may be a bit noticeable with dew point temperatures in the upper 50s to near 60°.

The smoke and haze will thin out a little Wednesday night. The sky will remain mainly clear with temperatures dropping into the upper 50s by Thursday morning.