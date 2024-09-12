Sunny, warm, and hazy into Friday

There aren’t too many changes ahead of us. Thin, high-level clouds will begin to increase Friday afternoon. By Friday night into Saturday morning, a few showers are possible thanks to the remnants of Francine. Otherwise, temperatures will remain above average.

There may be a few showers and thunderstorms lingering into Saturday. How much we’re going to be affected by Francine is still very much in question, but it looks like it’s going to send a bit of rain our way to end the week and start the weekend.

Smoky haze will stick around through Thursday. It’s beginning to look like we may catch a bit of a break from the smoky sky on Friday.