Sunny, warm and breezy Monday

The week will start with little change in the weather from the previous several days as another summerlike day is expected with warmer than average temperatures.

There will be a bit of a breeze as southerly winds are expected to gust up to 25-30 MPH at times. The wind will help boost temperatures into the low-to-mid 80s for highs under plentiful sunshine. For reference, the average high for late September is in the upper 60s.

A dry cold front will pass though late in the afternoon and evening being accompanied by just some clouds. Behind the front, clouds will clear overnight, and temperatures will cool off into the middle 40s by Tuesday morning setting up a noticeably cooler, fall-like day.