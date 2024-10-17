Sunny, warm and breezy into the weekend

The cold air that has gripped the area over the last few days will move out on Thursday as mild October weather will take its place.

There will be quite a bit of sunshine as the week comes to a close. It’ll also be breezy as a southerly wind is expected to gust up to 30-40 MPH both on Thursday and Friday. High temperatures will climb into the middle-to-upper 60s on Thursday and near or in the lower 70s on Friday.

The combination of gusty winds, warm temperatures, low humidity and dry vegetation due to lack of rain, will lead to high fire weather danger through the rest of the week. Therefore, outdoor burning is not recommended.

The warmth will carry over through the weekend as high temperatures are expected to be in the lower-to-middle 70s under a mainly sunny sky. The wind will be much lighter on Saturday, but is expected to increase on Sunday with gusts up to 20 MPH possible.

Temperatures will continue to run warm with highs in the 70s on Monday before a frontal system cools it off with highs in the 60s on Tuesday and 50s through midweek.

Dry weather looks to persist into next week, however the track of the early week system is still uncertain so it’s possible a few showers may sneak into the area Monday night into Tuesday.