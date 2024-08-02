Sunny, warm, and a few thunderstorms this weekend

If you haven’t had a chance to get out and enjoy the sunny, summer weather this Friday, more of the same is ahead for Saturday. Highs will make it back to the mid-80s with mostly sunny sky and light wind Saturday. As an added bonus, dew points will drop a bit to start the weekend.

A few thunderstorms are possible Saturday night into Sunday morning. Some showers may linger into mid-morning Sunday. The midday through afternoon will be a bit brighter Sunday with temperatures back into the low-80s.

Monday’s weather is looking to be more active around the region with showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon to evening. The placement of those storms is still in question, but I expect we’ll see at least a few in southern Minnesota and northern Iowa.

Temperatures will back off next week with highs back into the 70s from Tuesday through the following weekend. There may be a few showers later next week, but the track and likelihood of any showers or thunderstorms is still very much in question.