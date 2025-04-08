Sunny Tuesday, few showers possible Wednesday and Thursday with warming into weekend

Bright sunshine is expected on Tuesday before clouds increase heading into Wednesday as a storm system will bring light rain chances that’ll linger into Thursday before warmer air kicks in for the weekend.

High pressure will be overhead on Tuesday leading to a bright, sunny but cool day. Temperatures are expected to climb into the upper 40s to lower 50s which is a few degrees below average for early April.

Clouds increase Tuesday night with a few light showers possible on Wednesday. Another wave of energy slides through on Thursday leading to the chance of a few additional light showers. Rain amounts are expected to be light with much of the area in line to pick up a trace to around 0.10″.

Temperatures on Wednesday will get a boost into the upper 50s before cooling down to near 50° on Thursday behind the passing system.

Warmer air starts to nudge into the area on Friday with high temperature returning to the middle 50s before low 60s are expected on Saturday and upper 60s to near 70° likely on Sunday.

Another system to watch may bring more rain chances to the area on Sunday, but specifics remain uncertain this far out. Temperatures are expected to cool down heading into next week.