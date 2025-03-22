Sunny to start the weekend, a bit more wintry to finish

We’ll kick-off the weekend with chilly temperatures but plenty of sunshine. Saturday starts off cold, around 20 degrees, with sunshine and a light wind making for a comfortably cool late morning through afternoon. Winds remain light through the majority of the day.

An area of low pressure passing through Minnesota into Wisconsin from late Saturday through Sunday will bring showers as early as Saturday evening. It’s not likely we’ll see rain until after sunset Saturday at the earliest.

Showers will be more common Sunday, although I don’t expect it to rain the entire day. By the afternoon to evening, enough cold air will join the mix for rain turning to snow. If there are any accumulations at all, they will remain minor. Sunday’s winds will be notably stronger than Saturday’s.