Sunny Thursday with late night thunderstorms likely followed by extreme heat this weekend

Sunshine returns to the sky on Thursday giving the region a brief break from rain, but that will return Thursday night into Friday morning followed by some extreme heat heading into the weekend.

High pressure nearby will keep Thursday dry with plentiful sunshine. High temperatures will push into the middle 80s.

A system will skirt through late overnight Thursday into Friday morning bringing another round of showers and some thunderstorms. The severe threat is low, but some hail and gusty winds along with brief heavy downpours are possible if any stronger cells flare up. Any showers and thunderstorms will end by mid-to-late Friday morning with a partly cloudy sky by afternoon as temperatures push into the middle-to-upper 80s.

The heat is on for the weekend! An EXTREME HEAT WATCH goes into effect on Saturday and will last through Sunday. High temperatures both days are expected to be around the low-to-middle 90s! The humidity will also be high allowing the heat index (feels-like) to push into the range of 100° to 105°.

The heat spell will be brief as it’ll break down next week along with the return of an active weather pattern with daily chances for showers and thunderstorms. Heavy rainfall is certainly likely across the region, but uncertainty remains on amounts and where at this time. Specifics will become clearer in the days ahead.

Temperatures are expected to be around the lower 80s on Monday and middle 70s the rest of the week.