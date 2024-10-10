Sunny, summerlike Thursday

The string of days with well above average temperatures will continue as summerlike warmth is expected on Thursday.

High temperatures are expected to climb into the upper 70s to lower 80s which is more typical of July than certainly early October. The average high temperature this time of year is in the lower 60s.

It’ll be another bright and sunny day with a few clouds possible.

The wind is also expected to be light, but will increase a bit late Thursday night into Friday when gusts may approach 20 MPH.

Skies will become partly cloudy on Thursday night. A southerly wind will keep temperatures from not becoming as cool as they have been in recent nights as lows are expected to drop into the middle-to-upper 50s by Friday morning.