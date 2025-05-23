Sunny start to Friday with increasing clouds, mild temperatures

Friday will start with sunshine before clouds arrive for the second half of the day, but it will be a rather pleasant day with mild temperatures.

High pressure will be situated over the Upper Midwest keeping much of the area locked into a quiet weather day as it will continue to push in dry air.

The day will start with sunshine before clouds build through the afternoon as moisture increases from a storm system over the Northern and Central Plains that is expected to track southeast into Iowa by Friday evening. It’ll mostly miss the Weather First area, however can’t rule out a slight chance of a shower in North Iowa, however there is some dry air to contend with so most communities will likely stay dry.

Temperatures will run mild, but will still be a few degrees below average for late May. Highs will climb into the middle 60s for most by late afternoon. The wind will be light out of the north around 5 to 10 mph.

Clouds will gradually clear through the night with cool temperatures falling into the lower-to-middle- 40s by Saturday morning.