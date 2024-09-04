Sunny, seasonably warm Wednesday

The quiet, sunny and pleasant stretch of weather will continue for one more day before some changes arrive the rest of the week into the weekend.

High pressure which has been in control and dominating the weather pattern over the last several days will continue to have its influence on the area leading to another day of sunshine and pleasant weather.

Temperatures are expected to climb into the upper 70s to lower 80s which is a few degrees above average for early September.

A southerly wind will be a bit breezy at times with gusts of 20-25 MPH throughout the day.

It’ll be another comfortable day as dew point temperatures remain in the 50s leading to low humidity.

Moisture arrives late Wednesday night as clouds build leading to a few showers possible late overnight into Thursday morning followed by a fall-like cooldown into the weekend.