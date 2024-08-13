Sunny, seasonably warm Tuesday

High pressure will continue to be perched overhead leading to a quiet and sunny Tuesday.

The day will start with some areas of fog. It’ll be locally dense in some areas while more patchy in others. The fog will gradually lift through the morning hours.

Otherwise, expect a mostly sunny day with seasonably warm temperatures as highs are expected to climb into the upper 70s to lower 80s.

There won’t be much of a wind as it’s expected to be light out of the southeast.

Dew point temperatures will likely climb into the lower 60s which is a touch higher than previous days so humidity may be a little more noticeable.