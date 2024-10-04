Sunny, seasonably mild Friday

Quiet weather is expected as the week comes to an end with sunshine and seasonably mild temperatures.

High pressure will build into the region after a departing front that brought clouds and some sprinkles to the area on Thursday night.

The day will feature mainly sunny skies with temperatures running mild for early October as highs are expected to climb into the upper 60s to lower 70s.

The wind will be light switching from the north to the southeast throughout the day.

Skies will remain mainly clear on Friday night setting up a beautiful, cool night for local high school football games. Temperatures will likely be in the 60s to start, but 50s by the time games end so a light jacket would be ideal.

Temperatures are expected to continue to drop into the upper 40s to near 50° by Saturday morning.