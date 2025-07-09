Sunny, quiet Wednesday, a few isolated showers possible again Thursday

Seasonable, summer warmth is going to continue through the rest of this week. While we had some isolated shower activity in southern Minnesota and northern Iowa Tuesday afternoon, it looks like we should stay more quiet through the entirety of Wednesday.

A more active end of the week is in front of us, and more humid air will begin moving into the area late Thursday. As that’s happening, a few, isolated showers and a thunderstorm or two are possible Thursday. We’re not looking at a washout of a Thursday by any stretch, but a similar setup to what we’ve seen Monday and Tuesday is probable.

More consistent, widespread showers and thunderstorms arrive Friday with some pockets of heavy rain.