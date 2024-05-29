Sunny, quiet through Thursday with rain arriving by the weekend

The next couple of days will be quiet with sunshine returning to our sky, but it’ll be short-lived as rain moves back into the area on Friday.

High pressure will keep itself overhead on Wednesday and Thursday leading to a couple of warm, but overall pleasant days for late May. Temperatures on Wednesday will be near or in the low 70s for highs and a touch warmer on Thursday with highs in the mid-to-upper 70s.

The high pressure will drift further east on Friday as a frontal system approaches from the west. There is still some uncertainty on when rain will move into the area as the the location of the high and its dry air will be key. It’s possible any rain holds off until late Friday afternoon.

The front will slide through with any showers and thunderstorms ending by Saturday morning. A few more may pop-up on Saturday afternoon before another system arrives on Sunday leading to another chance for showers and thunderstorms.

High temperatures will steadily increase from near 70° on Friday to around 80° by Sunday.