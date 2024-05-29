Sunny, quiet and warm Wednesday

Quiet weather returns on Wednesday after a wet stretch in which rain has fallen in eight out of the last ten days.

High pressure will build in from the north leading to a sunny day. There will be some fair-weather cumulus clouds that develop during the heating of the day, but no precipitation is expected.

Temperatures will be slightly below average for some as highs are expected to be near or in the low 70s.

The wind will also be light as it switches from the north to the east around the area of high pressure.

Any afternoon clouds will dissipate after sunset setting up another clear and cool night as temperatures slip back into the upper 40s to lower 50s by Thursday morning.