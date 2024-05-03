Sunny, quiet and warm Friday

The week will end quiet and warm with sunshine returning the sky after Thursday’s rain.

High pressure settling overhead will lead to abundant sunshine which will help temperatures climb to well above average for early May as highs are expected to be in the upper 60s to lower 70s.

The wind will be fairly light and tolerable out of the west in the range of 5-10 mph with occasional gusts up to 15 mph at times.

Clouds will build through the evening as a weather system approaches from the west with rain developing sometime after 5:00 AM and lasting into Saturday morning.