Sunny, quiet and mild Wednesday

Sunshine returns to the sky on Wednesday which will lead to another quiet and mild day.

High temperatures are expected to climb to near or in the low 40s which is around 15° above average at this point in December. The wind is expected to be fairly light out of the east around 5-10 mph with an occasional gust up to 15 mph.

Some clouds will arrive later in the afternoon and evening with clouds sticking around into Thursday as warmer air and moisture continue to build in.