Sunny, quiet and cool Monday

Sunshine returns to the sky on Monday behind a weekend storm system that brought rain and snow to the Weather First area.

The sunshine will melt away the little snow that some areas picked up on Sunday. High pressure will move overhead leading to the sunshine and quiet day.

Temperatures are expected to run cool and a bit below average for late March as highs push into the upper 30s to lower 40s.

The wind will be light out of the northwest around 5 to 15 mph.

Other than a few passing clouds, expect a mostly clear sky through Monday night with cold temperatures falling back into the middle 20s by Tuesday morning.