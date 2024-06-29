Sunny, pleasant Sunday with more rain early next week

The weather will be absolutely beautiful to end the weekend, however showers and thunderstorms return to the Weather First area early next week.

Canadian high pressure will settle in overhead on Saturday night clearing out the clouds. The wind will also gradually lighten. The combination of the above mentioned will allow temperatures to cool into the 40s to low 50s by Sunday morning.

High pressure will remain overhead on Sunday leading to plentiful sunshine, low humidity and light wind. Temperatures will climb to near or in the low 70s for highs – not bad for the final day of June.

A storm system will organize on Monday, however with dry air still in place from high pressure just east of the area, rain should hold off until Monday night with occasional showers and thunderstorms through Tuesday night. Heavy rainfall is certainly possible with much of the area possibly getting another 1-3″.

Dry weather returns on Wednesday before multiple systems move in from the Fourth of July into next weekend leading to daily chances for showers and thunderstorms. The timing of each passing system will get ironed out as it gets closer.