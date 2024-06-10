Sunny, pleasant Monday

The week will get off to a sunny and pleasant start with low humidity and a light wind.

High pressure will build in leading to the quiet day. Dry air overhead will allow dew points to climb into the 40s leading to a comfortable day with low humidity.

The wind will also be fairly light out of the north around 5 to 10 MPH.

The day will feature lots of sunshine as temperatures climb into the low-to-mid 70s for highs which is a few degrees below average making for a nice day to get outdoors.

Clouds will build Monday night ahead of a system passing through that will bring rain chances back to the area on Tuesday.