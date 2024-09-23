Sunny, pleasant Monday

Fall is in the air and it’ll definitely feel like it on Monday as the week will get off to a pleasantly cool start.

High pressure will be overhead leading to a quiet day with lots of sunshine!

Temperatures are expected to climb into the upper 60s to lower 70s which is a few degrees below-to-near average for late September.

The wind is expected to be light and dew points will largely be in the 40s leading to a very comfortable day.

The sky will remain mostly clear heading through Monday night, and with a light wind and weak high pressure overhead, that’ll allow temperatures to drop into the middle 40s by Tuesday morning.