Sunny, pleasant Labor Day Monday

The week will pick up where the weekend left off as sunshine and pleasant weather is expected for Labor Day Monday.

High pressure which has been perched overhead the last few days will continue to dominate the weather pattern leading to the quiet and sunny day.

The day will start cool with temperatures in the 40s and 50s before warming up into the middle 70s by afternoon under a sunny sky.

Dew point temperatures are expected to be in the 50s leading to a comfortable day with low humidity.

The wind also be light.