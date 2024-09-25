Sunny, mild Wednesday

Sunshine will be out in full force on Wednesday leading to a mild day for late September.

The day will start cool once again with temperatures in the 40s and 50s with some areas of fog.

High pressure overhead will lead to a sunny day which will help boost temperatures to well above average as highs climb into the mid-to-upper 70s.

The wind will be light and humidity is expected to be low.

Clear skies and a light-to-calm wind will once again lead to another cool night as temperatures drop back into the upper 40s and lower 50s by Thursday morning.