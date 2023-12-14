Sunny, mild Thursday

Thursday will be a day to enjoy as sunshine returns to the sky along with well above average temperatures.

A surge of mild air will lead to the warmest day in over a week as high temperatures climb to near or in the low 50s which would make it the third time a 50° high temperature has been recorded this month in Rochester.

The average high this time of year is in the upper 20s so most areas will be more than 20° above average.

The wind will be fairly tolerable with occasional gusts around 20 mph.

Clouds will build Thursday night into Friday as a storm system approaches. Temperatures will continue to be mild with highs in the 40s despite the clouds.