Sunny, mild Thursday with warming temperatures, quiet weather into Mother’s Day weekend

The quiet stretch of weather rolls on into Thursday with mild temperatures and sunshine before warmer weather arrives for the upcoming Mother’s Day weekend.

High pressure centered over the Upper Midwest on Thursday will lead to northeast flow off the Great Lakes which will lead to cooler temperatures than seen in previous days, but it’ll still be milder than average with highs ranging from the upper 60s to lower 70s under a sunny sky.

Sunshine remains overhead on Friday with warmer air building right back into the region. High temperatures are expected to climb into the middle-to-upper 70s.

A high pressure ridge will spread east across the Upper Midwest over the weekend bringing even warmer air to the Weather First area. High temperatures on Saturday will push into the upper 70s with lower 80s likely on Mother’s Day. Both days will have plentiful sunshine with a breezy southerly wind expected on Sunday.

Temperatures will continue to run warm and at early summertime levels with highs near or in the lower 80s from Monday through the middle of the week.

The pattern looks to break down by the middle-to-late portions of next week when rain chances increase, however there is still quite a bit of uncertainty this far out on the timing and track of any potential system. Temperatures look to cool off back into the 70s by the end of the week.