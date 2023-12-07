Sunny, mild Thursday with some record temperatures likely

Sunshine returns to the sky on Thursday and along with a light southerly wind, temperatures will climb to near 20° above average likely breaking some record highs.

A high pressure ridge will move overhead bringing in some mild Pacific air.

Temperatures are expected to reach the low-to-mid 50s which would be record breaking for the date for some cities in southeast Minnesota and north Iowa.

The mild weather will carry over into Friday, although a touch cooler, before it moves out and is replaced by colder Canadian air which will knock temperatures down to near average in the low-to-mid 30s through the weekend into next week.