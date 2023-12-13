Sunny, mild through Thursday

A warming trend is set to begin on Wednesday that will lead to a long stretch of above average temperatures.

High pressure situated overhead will move little over the next couple of days leading to quiet and sunny weather.

Wednesday, mild Pacific air will move in on the heels of a southwest-to-west wind. High temperatures will climb into the upper 30s to lower 40s.

It’ll be even warmer on Thursday as a southwest wind may gust up to 20 mph at times. The wind coupled with abundant sunshine will drive temperatures into the mid-to-upper 40s which is near 20° above average.

The mild December weather will continue through the weekend into next week with highs generally in the 30s and 40s and night lows in the teens and 20s.