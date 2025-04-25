Sunny, mild Saturday with showers possible Sunday

Sunshine returns to the sky on Saturday along with mild and near average temperatures before rain chances arrive heading into Sunday.

High pressure will build into the Upper Midwest to start the weekend leading to a quiet day with plentiful sunshine on Saturday. Temperatures are expected to be near average with afternoon highs around or in the lower 60s. The wind will also be light out of the northeast.

Clouds will build back into the area Saturday night into Sunday morning as a weak system passes through leading to the chance of showers and a few possible thunderstorms.

Temperatures will be a tad warmer on Sunday with afternoon highs expecting to be around the lower-to-middle 60s. It’ll also be a breezy day with a south wind gusting up to 25 mph at times.

A warm front will lift north into the area Sunday night into Monday morning leading to the chance of additional showers and thunderstorms.