Sunny, mild Friday followed by a warm, summer-like Saturday

Skies will clear very early Friday morning and we’re in for a sunny, mild day. High temperatures will run a bit above the average for early October but will still make it to about 70 in southern Minnesota and the mid-70s in northern Iowa.

High pressure will be in charge Friday, meaning it’s going to stay quiet and bright. As the center of high pressure moves south and east of us, winds will ramp up out of the south on Saturday. That wind, combined with sunshine will help boost highs up above 80 degrees Saturday afternoon.

The heat is going to be short-lived as another cold front arrives late Saturday. Highs will drop back to the 60s Sunday and Monday. Some locations could see lows in the upper 30s early Monday morning.