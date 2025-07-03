Sunny, hot and humid 4th of July with showers, thunderstorms likely heading into weekend

A steamy and humid 4th of July is expected with well above average temperatures before a frontal system brings showers and thunderstorms to the Weather First area for the first half of the weekend.

Temperatures will push to near or in the lower 90s for afternoon highs on the 4th of July Friday. The humidity will also be noticeably higher leading to a muggy day. The combined humidity and warm temperatures will result in a heat index (feels-like) in the middle to possibly upper 90s. The day will feature plenty of sunshine along with a southerly breeze gusting up to 25 mph at times.

Other than a few passing clouds, the weather will be ideal for fireworks celebrations on Friday evening, although it will be warm and muggy with temperatures near 80° by mid-evening.

A storm system will drive a cold front through the area on Saturday leading to showers and some thunderstorms. The severe threat is low, but a strong thunderstorm is possible. The Storm Prediction Center has a low-end Level 1 (of 5) severe risk in place for area near and north of the Minnesota and Iowa state line. This area could get tweaked as the day gets closer.

Temperatures won’t be as warm on Saturday with highs around the lower 80s. There will be a south wind gusting up to 25 mph at times.

Sunshine returns for Sunday with temperatures expecting to be near average with highs around 80° and lower, but still noticeable, humidity.