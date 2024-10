The warming trend and continued, dry weather continues into the weekend. Highs this Thursday were in the 60s, and they’ll be into the 70s from Friday into the start of next week. Along with warmer days, the dry spell continues.

For now, the jet stream remains to our north, bottling up colder air in Canada for the time being. Even though it’s going to cool down next week, temperatures will drop to seasonal normals at their coolest.