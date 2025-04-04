Sunny, breezy weekend ahead

Sunshine will return to the sky over the weekend along with a breezy wind and near to below average temperatures for early April.

A cold front will pass through late Friday into early Saturday which may pop a few sprinkles of flurries.

Clouds along the front will clear out by early Saturday morning with sunshine expected the rest of the day.

Despite the sunshine, it’ll be a cooler than average day with a northwest wind gusting up to 25 mph bringing in cooler Canadian air. Temperatures are expected to be in the lower-to-middle 40s by late afternoon.

The sky will remain mainly clear Saturday night with cold temperatures dropping into the middle 20s by Sunday morning.

Sunday will be another day of sunshine. The wind will switch to the west with gusts up to 20 mph at times bringing in some milder air with temperatures climbing into the lower 50s which is slightly above average.

Another front will slide through late Sunday bringing some much colder air heading into next week.