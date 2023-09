Sunny skies return to the area on Friday along with breezy southerly winds which will bring in some summertime warmth.

High temperatures are expected to be near 80° with low 80s for some communities. Southerly winds will gust at times up to 30 mph.

It’ll be a warm evening for Friday night football as temperatures are expected to be in the 70s. Winds will still be on the gusty side at times.