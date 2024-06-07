Sunny, breezy Friday with showers likely late

The week will end quiet with showers arriving late in the night into the start of the weekend.

Friday will start with sunshine before clouds arrive through the day as a system approaches from the west. There is a small chance of a light shower or sprinkles mainly in north Iowa. However, there will be a lot of dry air to overcome so most of any rain may evaporate before reaching the surface.

Another system will arrive overnight into early Saturday with showers becoming more likely. A thunderstorm is also possible. Showers may linger into mid-morning on Saturday.

Rain amounts are expected to be fairly light with most areas getting around 0.25″ or less.

Temperatures for the day will be around or slightly above average with highs in the mid-to-upper 70s before falling back into the 50s by Saturday morning.

It won’t be as windy as the last couple of days, but still nonetheless a breezy wind is expected with gusts up to 20 MPH possible at times.