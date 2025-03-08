Sunny, breezy, and warmer for Sunday

Skies will remain mostly sunny through the day on Sunday, with temperatures climbing a bit higher than they did Saturday!

A weak frontal system is passing us by to the northeast this afternoon, and will continue to advance east into the evening hours. The only indication of this front locally will be a few mid level clouds, otherwise skies remain mainly clear tonight!

Winds will be on the breezy side this evening, in the 10 to 20 mph range, before diminishing somewhat overnight. A gust up to 20 mph is not out of the question, however, through the overnight hours. Temperatures will drop into the upper 20F’s for most locations.

Sunday will be similar to Saturday, with plenty of sunshine and a bit of a breeze. Temperatures will be a bit warmer, especially for locations with less snow on the ground.

Winds will remain out of the southwest, between 5 to 15 mph, gusting up to 25 mph at times. These winds will continue to bring warmer air into the area from the west, sending temperatures into the 50F’s for most locations.

There is some degree of uncertainty with just how warm temperatures get Sunday afternoon. A considerable amount of snow cover remains west of Rochester, and will likely remain in place into early next week. Given that snow typically leads to cooler temperatures, it would not be at all surprising if locations near Mason City, Albert Lea, and Owatonna, are a few degrees cooler than expected.

Either way, Sunday is looking to be a warmer day, with plenty of sun, and a bit of a breeze…certainly not bad at all!