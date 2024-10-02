Sunny, breezy and warm Wednesday

Temperatures are expected to be back on the upswing on Wednesday due to sunshine and a breezy southwesterly wind.

The day will feature plentiful sunshine and a blustery southwesterly wind which may gust up to 40 MPH at times. The wind will help drive in some warmer air as high temperatures are expected to climb into the mid-to-upper 70s with a few places possibly flirting with 80°.

Clear skies will remain overhead on Wednesday night. The wind will gradually lighten through the evening into the overnight hours switching to the north behind a passing dry cold front.

Temperatures are expected to dip down into the upper 40s by Thursday morning with cooler, but still mild highs near 70° by afternoon.