Sunny, breezy and cool Wednesday

After a couple of gloomy and dreary days with periods of rain, sunshine returns on Wednesday along with cool temperatures.

A southwest wind will ramp up a bit with gusts near 25 mph at times during the afternoon. The wind will help drive in some mild air with high temperatures ranging from the mid-40s to near 50° across northern Iowa.

It will be an ideal weather day for anyone looking to get a head start on traveling locally for Thanksgiving.

A cold front will slide through during the evening hours with much cooler air to follow leading to a chilly Thanksgiving.