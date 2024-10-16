Sunny, breezy and cool Wednesday

It’ll be the last of the recent cold snap as warmer weather is expected the rest of the week through the weekend as temperatures climb to well above average for the middle of October.

The day will start cold and frosty with many locations in the 20s. A southerly breezy will help boost temperatures up a few degrees from the last few days as highs are expected to be around average with many areas in the upper 50s to 60° by afternoon. A few locations may sneak into the lower 60s.

Other than a few passing clouds there will be lots of sunshine.

Due to it being MEA week in Minnesota, high school football games will be played Wednesday night. It’ll be a quiet and cool evening with temperatures around 50° at kickoff and middle 40s when the games end so dress warm.

A clear sky is expected on Wednesday night into Thursday morning, but a southerly breeze will keep temperatures from getting as cold as the last previous mornings as temperatures will drop into the upper 30s to lower 40s.