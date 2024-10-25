Sunny, breezy and cool Friday

A cold front passed through the area on Thursday night leading to showers and thunderstorms. Behind the front, Canadian air will filter into the region resulting in a cool end to the week.

High pressure will establish itself overhead leading to a quiet day with sunshine.

There will be a bit of a breeze with a northwest wind gusting up to 25 MPH at times throughout the day. The wind is expected to become light, or even calm at times, on Friday night into Saturday morning.

Temperatures will be near or slightly above average for late October as highs climb into the middle-to-upper 50s with a few places likely touching 60°.

The high pressure will shift overhead on Friday night, and with clear skies and a light-to-calm wind, temperatures will drop into the lower-to-middle 30s by Saturday morning. Some areas of frost will also be likely.