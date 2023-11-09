Sunny, blustery Thursday

Sunshine returns to the sky on Thursday, but the trade off is it’ll be a bit of a blustery day.

A low pressure system will pull away from the area across the northern Great Lakes as high pressure builds on behind it. The two will create a strong pressure gradient which will lead to winds gusting to 40 mph at times.

Temperatures will be close to average for this time of year with highs in the upper 40s to low 50s.

Winds will begin to dial it back on Thursday night heading into Friday.