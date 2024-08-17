Sunday’s forecast

Sunday is shaping up to be a beautiful summer day across the weather first area, albeit slightly humid.

By daybreak tomorrow, temperatures will be right around 60F for most of the viewing area. Dew points will be slightly below 60F or very close to the 60F mark as well. With expected temperatures and dew points being so close together, there certainly will be a chance for some patchy fog to develop.

This patchy fog will likely be the most widespread right around daybreak, and lasting perhaps an hour or two after, depending on how quickly the sun can start warming the air at the surface. Once we get rid of the fog, we will all be treated to something I am sure we have all missed…sunshine!

Plenty of sun to go around by late morning through the afternoon hours across southeastern Minnesota and northern Iowa. There will likely be a few afternoon clouds but nothing like what we have seen the last few days.

Dew points will remain in the mid 60F’s for most of the area tomorrow, which means it will still feel on the thicker side out there, but nothing overly oppressive. High temperatures will top out right around the 80F mark across the area which is slightly warmer than the long term average for this time of year but certainly not unusual.

There is a very small chance of a late afternoon or early evening shower out there. Nothing widespread and if there are any showers they won’t last very long. Again, it’s a very slim chance, odds favor us all staying dry through the day tomorrow.

The bottom line…Sunday looks like a great summer day to enjoy the outdoors as we approach the end of summer!