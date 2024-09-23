Sunday’s Almanac (09/22/2024)

What a difference 24 short hours can make! Temperatures across the Weather First area took a tumble last night into today, with many of us seeing one of the coolest days we have seen in a while!

In Rochester, we reached a high of 67F, with a morning low of around 53F. The average high for September 22nd is 70F, with the average morning low being 48F. Sunday’s high fell 3 degrees below the long term average high, while the morning low fell 5 degrees above the average low. This is the first below average daily high temperature we have seen in quite some time, thanks to a weather pattern that consistently brought in warmer and more humid air for the last 2 weeks or so.

The record high for September 22nd is 95F, which was set back in 1908. Thank goodness we fell nowhere near that high temperature today!

The record low for September 22nd is 24F, which was set back in 1974. Not sure about anyone else, but seeing a temperature reading of 24F this time of year is hard to imagine, and thankfully our overnight low didn’t come anywhere near that reading either!

Comparing today to the last 7 days, today sticks out like a sore thumb in terms of temperatures being much cooler, with regards to both the daily high and low temperature. Cold fronts certainly can do some astonishing things around southeastern Minnesota and northern Iowa this time of year!