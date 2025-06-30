Sunday’s (6/29/25) Almanac

Sunday was slightly cooler across the area compared to Saturday, with high temperatures areawide in the low to mid 80F’s…for most locations.

Rochester experienced fairly consistent cloud cover throughout the day, leading to the lowest daytime high temperatures across a majority of Minnesota and Iowa, at 79F. Elsewhere, showers and thunderstorms stunted high temperatures across Mason City to Preston, but only slightly.

Morning low temperatures were a bit cooler than anticipated, with most locations seeing a low in the mid 60F’s. Austin, Preston and Kanawha experienced the warmest overnight lows, near 70F.

No rain fell in the Rochester area today, as well as the Austin and Albert Lea area. Showers and thunderstorms formed ahead of a cold front across Fillmore, Howard, Mitchell, Floyd and Cerro Gordo Counties, bringing brief heavy downpours across portions of the area.

As we near the end of June, Rochester is slightly above average in terms of monthly precipitation, with 6.36″ of rain falling so far. This is 1.16″ above average for this time of the month. From a yearly perspective, however, Rochester is still 0.68″ below average in terms of liquid precipitation accumulation overall.

Mason City has received copious amounts of rain so far this month, with 8.99″ falling! This is 3.93″ above average for this time of the month! From a yearly perspective, Mason City is 0.93″ above average in terms of precipitation.