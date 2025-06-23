Sunday’s (6/22/25) Almanac

Sunday was another warm & muggy day across the region, with gusty southerly winds as well!

The high temperature today in Rochester was right around 90F, with an overnight low of 75F Sunday morning, which is 4 degrees shy of the average high for this time of year!

The average high for June 22nd is 79F, with Rochester’s observed high coming in at least 10F above average.

The record low temperature for Rochester, MN on June 22nd was a frigid 44F, set back in 1918. The record high was 94F, set back in 1910. Rochester was only a few degrees shy of this record today!

No precipitation fell across the area, with the monthly rainfall precipitation total at 3.06″, falling 0.98″ below average for this time of the month. Yearly precipitation is at 13.12″, which is 2.82″ below average.

Despite this rainfall deficit, all of Southeastern Minnesota and Northern Iowa (at least in our viewing area), are not under any form of drought.

Region-wide, high temperatures were right around 90F, with overnight lows near 75F. Dew points were in the low-mid 70F’s. Yikes!

Winds were also quite breezy out of the south, between 15 to 30 mph sustained at times. Wind gusts reached into the 35 to 45 mph range. The highest wind gusts were observed in Rochester, MN, with a 43 mph gust measured at the airport. Albert Lea was a close second, observing a wind gust of 40 mph.