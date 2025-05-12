Sunday’s (5/11/25) Almanac

Sunday was an exceptionally warm day across Southeastern Minnesota and Northern Iowa, with some locations nearing record highs!

The average high for Rochester, MN for May 11th is 66F, and the average low is 45F. The record high is 89F, set back in 1911. The record low is 26F, set back in 1946. Rochester recorded a high of 85F, which is 19F above the average high. The recorded low was 53F, which is 8F above the average low.

Areawide, all of Southeastern Minnesota and Northern Iowa reached 80F Sunday afternoon. Charles City and Preston saw a high of 82F, which were the coolest temperatures recorded. Owatonna and Albert Lea saw the days warmest high temperatures, coming in at 86F.

Even warmer temperatures were observed further north and west, with most of Minnesota climbing well into the 90F’s, and even near 100F near International Falls and Grand Forks.

Skies were clear across all of the viewing area, with only light haze in the sky. As a result, no precipitation was recorded across the region. Rochester and Mason City are now over 1″ below average for the month of May, with Mason City seeing the biggest year to date deficit, at 1.34″ below average.

Luckily, both Rochester and Mason City are still above average for seasonal precipitation, with Rochester still almost 1″ above average for spring, and Mason City just short of 0.5″ above average.