Sunday through Monday morning: Fog early, storms arrive later on Sunday

In addition to rain chances on Sunday, we have some potentially dense fog in the forecast on Sunday morning. There will be very light wind at the surface, dew points and air temperatures will be almost, if not, identical around sunrise, and there will be a warm air inversion that will trap fog at the surface in the morning. By about 9-10 AM, it should become easier to see outside.

Thunderstorms are still forecasted, but are becoming plausible late in the afternoon and evening. Storms do have the potential to feature strong wind gusts. More storms are expected to pass overnight into Monday morning.

Rainfall totals are trending all over the place. Some communities could very well hit 1″ of rain, but not everyone gets rainfall. Others are expected to struggle to hit 1/2″ of rain. By noon on Monday, storms should be out of the area.