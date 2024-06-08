Sunday: Sunny, Breezy Winds, & Low Humidity

Sunday will be a continuation of the mostly clear conditions of Saturday evening. The main difference will be some breezy northwest winds. These winds will keep most (if not all) of us from getting into the 80s for high temperatures.

We will also have low humidity on Sunday as well. If we were getting these conditions earlier this Spring, there would be a higher fire risk. However, the rainfall for the month of May eliminated drought conditions. Without much dry vegetation in our area, that will reduce the fire risk threat beyond what it would be. Still, make sure to be careful with any bonfires Sunday afternoon when winds are gusty.